Report: Marseille Have Reportedly Made An Improved Offer To Lens For Manchester United Signing Target Jonathan Clauss

According to a recent report, Ligue 1 side Marseille have reportedly made an improved offer for Manchester United signing target Jonathan Clauss.

The Red Devils are keen on signing a fresh Right-back for the upcoming season making it the fourth signing of Erik Ten Hag era.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

So far the Old Trafford side has signed Left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, Midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent and Centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The Dutch manager is determined to reinforce Manchester United's right flank and Jonathan Clauss from RC Lens despite having Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

The potential Red Devils Right-back has had a fantastic last two seasons in the first division of France, being the reason other clubs are interested in landing the player.

The clubs involved in the race for the signature of the French International are Chelsea, Marseille, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

The Old Trafford side joined the race for the defender following a bid of 7 million euros which was believed to be enough to sign the player.

However, according to reports from reliable Journalist Nizaar Kinsella from Newspaper Evening Standard: Marseille have reportedly made an improved offer of 11 million euros for Lens's Jonathan Clauss, and it could be accepted soon.

