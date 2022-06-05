Skip to main content
Report: Matthijs De Ligt Sheds Light on Juventus contract situation and Manchester United links

With Erik Ten Hag being appointed as the new Manchester United manager, it is to no ones surprise that the club are now being linked with some of Ten Hag's previously managed players, Matthijs De Ligt being one of them. Despite this, there is usually no smoke without fire, as the Juventus player addresses the links.

Dutch outlet NOS reported on De Ligt's displeasure at Juventus as he feels the club is currently underachieving. The central defender said " Twice a fourth place in a row is disappointing." Juventus lost out on the Scudetto to AC Milan this season, making it two years without becoming league champions.

Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt

The Dutch international added on his contract situation "There are currently talks and when the time comes, I will decide whether I am going to extend or whether I want to look further."

When asked about Manchester United links De Ligt made it clear on how he asses if a move away may be necessary "I always look at what is best for myself in terms of my sporting project." 

With the Juventus defender's future unclear due to his current unwillingness to sign a new deal, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag may try to persuade the defender to reunite and come to Old Trafford.

