Report: More Details About Manchester United's Offer To Benfica For The Transfer Of Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez Came Out

According to reports, Manchester United have made their first official offer for the transfer of Striker Darwin Nunez to the Red Devils, additional information has been leaked.

Yesterday, it was announced by a non-reliable outlet that an opening offer from the Red Devils has been made to Benfica to land the signing of the Uruguayan Forward.

Today the Portuguese media backed up the information, however, the offer details were different from the 75 million euros speculated by todofichajes.

The Old Trafford side has been on the hunt for a world-class striker and they believe they will find the perfect fit in the 22-year-old to enhance their attacking line this summer.

Erik Ten Hag is very keen on the number 9, however, there are several elite teams in Europe interested in his services too.

These are Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham and La Liga side Atletico Madrid. All of them have their eyes pointed toward the starlet.

It was claimed that Liverpool has the same chances as United to land the striker, but Nunez is keener on a move to Old Trafford.

According to outlet Correio de Manha (via The United Stand): The report claims that Manchester United have made a player-plus-cash offer.

The loanee Midfielder Andreas Pereira who currently plays for Flamengo was included alongside a 75 million euros bid.

It also stipulates that a further 20 million euros could be paid in bonuses.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon