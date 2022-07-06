Report: Negotiations Stagnant Between Manchester United And Ajax For Brazilian Striker Antony

According to reports, Manchester United signing target Antony could take a while to become a reality for Erik Ten Hag’s side.

The Dutch manager is a big fan of the Brazilian who also happens to have played under the 52-year-old at Ajax.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The number 11 has participated in 32 games for the Eredivisie side the last season, managing to score 12 goals and help his team with 10 assists in all competitions.

The 22-year-old is believed to be a great addition to accompany Cristiano Ronaldo in the Striker line the upcoming season.

However, the Portuguese has let the club know that he doesn’t want to be at Manchester United anymore, due to their lack of ambition in the market.

The Red Devils have already spoke about the matter and said that the number 7 is not for sale and they are planning to keep them.

According to reports from Brazilian media Goal Brasil: The negotiations between Manchester United and Ajax for Antony are stagnant.

The Red Devils tried to secure a deal with a 60 million euros bid for the striker but Ajax rejected the offer.

The Amsterdam side wants around 80 million euros to reach an agreement with the Old Trafford side for the transfer of the Brazilian.

In addition, Antony’s agent Junior Pedroso is trying to convince Ajax to accept the proposal from the English side.

