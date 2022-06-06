Report: Newcastle Rule Out Dean Henderson Move And Denied Any Possible Links With Manchester United For The Goalkeeper

According to a recent report, Newcastle United have made clear they are not after Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and definitely will not sign him.

Although Newcastle has considered adding a goalkeeper to their recruitment meetings this summer, their priorities are to sign players in other positions.

Such as the offensive and defensive lines, for strikers, they are focused at the moment on landing Hugo Ekitike from Reins and also Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

For centre-backs, they are aiming for Lille defender Sven Botman and Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, with the North East side facing difficulties to sign these players.

Despite several links from the media of a Henderson move to St James Park several weeks ago, the club has energetically denied any agreements to personal terms with the Red Devils' Goalkeeper.

According to claims from the newspaper The Telegraph: They understand the North East side are admirers of the 25-year-old star.

But there is no planning for his signing and neither have been attempts to do so. Senior sources at St James Park have said it is extremely unlikely that things will change.

Newcastle United will not change their position on Dean Henderson, at least not this summer transfer window.

