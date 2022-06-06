Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Newcastle Rule Out Dean Henderson Move And Denied Any Possible Links With Manchester United For The Goalkeeper

The North East side have emphatically denied a move for Manchester United Goalkeeper

According to a recent report, Newcastle United have made clear they are not after Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and definitely will not sign him.

Although Newcastle has considered adding a goalkeeper to their recruitment meetings this summer, their priorities are to sign players in other positions.

dean

Such as the offensive and defensive lines, for strikers, they are focused at the moment on landing Hugo Ekitike from Reins and also Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

For centre-backs, they are aiming for Lille defender Sven Botman and Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, with the North East side facing difficulties to sign these players.

Despite several links from the media of a Henderson move to St James Park several weeks ago, the club has energetically denied any agreements to personal terms with the Red Devils' Goalkeeper.

According to claims from the newspaper The Telegraph: They understand the North East side are admirers of the 25-year-old star.

But there is no planning for his signing and neither have been attempts to do so. Senior sources at St James Park have said it is extremely unlikely that things will change.

Newcastle United will not change their position on Dean Henderson, at least not this summer transfer window.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Newcastle Rule Out Dean Henderson Move And Denied Any Possible Links With Manchester United For The Goalkeeper

By Saul Escudero14 seconds ago
Alessio Russo with the ball at St George's Park
News

Report: Alessia Russo Voted Players' Player Of The Year

By Melissa Edwards40 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Benfica Reject the Chance to Sign Anthony Martial From Manchester United as Part of the Darwin Nunez Deal

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Transfers

Report: Manchester City and Liverpool Could be Destinations for Matthijs de Ligt as Manchester United Make Contact

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has His Credentials Questioned As Ex-Liverpool Player Suggests Utd Should Have Looked Elsewhere

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are on the Trail of Dutch Defender Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Eriksen
News

Report: Manchester United Scouts are Watching Christian Eriksen During Austria v Denmark

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo
Media

Watch: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo's Goals Scored For Portugal In Their UEFA Nations League Fixture Against Switzerland

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago