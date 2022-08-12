Report: Paris Saint-Germain Interest In Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford Stalled

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign a new forward before the shrinking transfer window closes, however, their initial interest for Manchester United Striker might have stalled.

The English International has a contract with Manchester United valid until next summer with the possibility to trigger an extension clause for one more year.

The Red Devils are not worried by this interest from the French club as the Striker is committed to play at the Theatre of Dreams, the club bosses have claimed Rashford is not for sale.

The PSG manager Christophe Galtier has stated that he wants a new Striker before the tranfer window ends despite having Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

The former Nice coach said, "Yes, we wish the arrival of a new striker," Galtier admitted. "I repeat again, with a very busy calendar until November 13, plus the World Cup, obviously we wish this arrival.

"The club is working very hard. I repeat again that I am in direct contact with Luis Campos [PSG's football advisor] on this and that he is in direct contact with the management and our president.

"You mustn't make mistakes, you mustn't do anything, and then there are things that can be done and things that can't. Will this player make it? We have no guarantee on that.

"I know that the club will not take and pile up a player, it must be a real added value and the club is working in this direction.

"But whether by the end of the transfer window an offensive player will arrive I cannot confirm, but the club is working hard on this position."

According to a report from Sky Sports: It was claimed that Marcus Rashford's agents did hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain the last week.

Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 side have been reluctant to comment on the rumours about links to the Red Devils' attacker.

