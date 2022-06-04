Skip to main content
Report: Paul Pogba assessing potential moves to Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG whilst on USA holiday

With his Manchester United deal set to expire at the end of the month and the club already confirming his exit, Paul Pogba is using his post-season holiday to "mull over offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain."

Sky Sports are reporting that Pogba's move back to Turin perhaps isn't as destined as imagined, "Juventus were confident of re-singing Pogba, but midfielder is also considering offers from Real Madrid and PSG."

Pogba challenging vs Leeds

It was only earlier this week that Manchester United officially announced Pogba would be leaving, despite him being free to negotiate with other clubs since January. Since the announcement 'the old lady' have been "confident" of rescuing their once beloved Frenchman.

It is also understood that due to Pogba's age he "is aware this could be the last big move of his career and wants to take his time to ensure he makes the right decision".

Since re-joining the Red Devils in 2016 for £89 million, Pogba has appeared 226 times, scoring 39 times and assisting 51 whilst at Old Trafford.

Pogba has been the subject of scrutiny since his big money move 6 years ago, with a price tag so big, the bar was set high. Many feel as if Pogba didn't live up to the standards set by his own price tag.

