Report: Paulo Dybala Wage Demands revealed in order to make a Premier League Switch

Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus at the end of the month after his contract expires, with a host of Premier League clubs said to be interested in his signature. Manchester United are reported to be amongst them.

Mail are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have turned down the chance to sign the Argentine due to what they believed to be excessive wage demands. "Spurs chiefs have baulked at the cost of a potential deal-with the 28-year-old asking for around £280,000 a week."

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

With Antonio Conte's Spurs now out of the race, the door has been flung wide open to the other Premier League sides put on Alert by his Interest in knowing the Premier League. Manchester United are believed to be in the race for the soon to be free agent.

Manchester United's forward options are beginning to run thin, especially with the releases of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, new manager Erik Ten Hag may be looking to bolster a new look Man United frontline, potentially including Paulo Dybala.

With United offloading players this summer, especially someone with the wages of Paul Pogba, it's not out of the realms of possibility that the newly freed up cash can be used to lure in the Argentina International.