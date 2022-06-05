Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Paulo Dybala Wage Demands revealed in order to make a Premier League Switch

Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus at the end of the month after his contract expires, with a host of Premier League clubs said to be interested in his signature. Manchester United are reported to be amongst them.

Mail are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have turned down the chance to sign the Argentine due to what they believed to be excessive wage demands. "Spurs chiefs have baulked at the cost of a potential deal-with the 28-year-old asking for around £280,000 a week."

Dybala

With Antonio Conte's Spurs now out of the race, the door has been flung wide open to the other Premier League sides put on Alert by his Interest in knowing the Premier League. Manchester United are believed to be in the race for the soon to be free agent.

Manchester United's forward options are beginning to run thin, especially with the releases of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, new manager Erik Ten Hag may be looking to bolster a new look Man United frontline, potentially including Paulo Dybala.

With United offloading players this summer, especially someone with the wages of Paul Pogba, it's not out of the realms of possibility that the newly freed up cash can be used to lure in the Argentina International.

Dybala
Transfers

Report: Paulo Dybala Wage Demands revealed in order to make a Premier League Switch

By Alex Caddickjust now
Donny Van De Beek
News

Fabrizio Romano Gives Big Update On Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys James1 hour ago
De Gea
Quotes

Spain Manager Explains Snub of Manchester united Goalkeeper David De Gea From National Team

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Tevez cover
Articles

Retrospective: A look back at the controversial Carlos Tevez's Manchester United spell

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

French Striker on Manchester United's Radar

By Matt Skinner4 hours ago
Cherki Cover
Transfers

Manchester United Revive their Interest in Lyon Starlet Rayan Cherki

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manager Xavi Hernandez Will Only Give His Blessing For Frenkie De Jong To Leave If Bernardo Silva Arrives At Barcelona

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
imago1012257275h
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Launches Bid for Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Ben Thomas18 hours ago