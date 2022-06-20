Report: Porto Turned Down Manchester United's Offer For The Signature Of Brazilian Centre-Forward Evanilson

According to a recent report, Porto has rejected a juicy bid from Manchester United for the transfer of Evanilson, following the Red Devils' interest in signing a new striker.

Continuing with the story of finding a new striker to partner alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the Old Trafford side have not had much success on the task.

This mainly because the Red Devils fell behind in the race for Darwin Nunez, who ended up signing for bitter rivals Liverpool.

So now, Erik Ten Hag's side is looking elsewhere and they might have found the right attacking choice in the Brazilian striker.

The Fortaleza born has participated in 46 games for Porto the last season, scoring 21 goals and helping his team with 5 assists in all competitions.

The 22-year-old currently has a valid contract with the Portuguese side until June 2025 and is worth around 22 million euros according to TransferMarkt.

According to claims from Newspaper Record: They confirm that Manchester United have made a formal offer to Porto for the transfer of the number 30.

The offer was of 70 million euros for Evanilson, it was claimed that the Portuguese side will accept the bid only if Paris Saint-Germain give up on their deal to sign Vitinha.

