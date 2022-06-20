Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Porto Turned Down Manchester United's Offer For The Signature Of Brazilian Centre-Forward Evanilson

According to a recent report, Porto has rejected a juicy bid from Manchester United for the transfer of Evanilson, following the Red Devils' interest in signing a new striker.

Continuing with the story of finding a new striker to partner alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the Old Trafford side have not had much success on the task.

This mainly because the Red Devils fell behind in the race for Darwin Nunez, who ended up signing for bitter rivals Liverpool.

Evanilson with Porto

So now, Erik Ten Hag's side is looking elsewhere and they might have found the right attacking choice in the Brazilian striker.

The Fortaleza born has participated in 46 games for Porto the last season, scoring 21 goals and helping his team with 5 assists in all competitions.

The 22-year-old currently has a valid contract with the Portuguese side until June 2025 and is worth around 22 million euros according to TransferMarkt.

According to claims from Newspaper Record: They confirm that Manchester United have made a formal offer to Porto for the transfer of the number 30.

The offer was of 70 million euros for Evanilson, it was claimed that the Portuguese side will accept the bid only if Paris Saint-Germain give up on their deal to sign Vitinha.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Evanilson with Porto
Transfers

Report: Porto Turned Down Manchester United's Offer For The Signature Of Brazilian Centre-Forward Evanilson

By Saul Escuderojust now
frenkie de jong
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Considering New Bid For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys James11 hours ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United Offered To Sign Eric Bailly From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
tyrell malacia
Transfers

Manchester United Planning Move For Feyenoord Defender

By Soumyajit Roy20 hours ago
dean henderson 1
Transfers

Dean Henderson Close To Nottingham Forest Move

By Soumyajit RoyJun 18, 2022
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Manchester United And Barcelona Still Apart In Their Valuation Of Frenkie De Jong

By Soumyajit RoyJun 18, 2022
eriksen
News

Report: Manchester United Are Out Of The Race to Sign Christian Eriksen

By Rhys JamesJun 18, 2022
Eriksen
Transfers

Report: Christian Eriksen Has Decided To Join Manchester United

By Alex WallaceJun 17, 2022