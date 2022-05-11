Report: RB Leipzig Are Unable To Stop Manchester United From Signing Austrian Midfielder Konrad Laimer

It is claimed that Manchester United is looking for a new defensive midfielder and Konrad Laimer could be the perfect fit for Erik Ten Hag's side.

The arrival of the Austrian would work great, given that Nemanja Matic will not continue beyond this summer window playing for the Old Trafford side.

The Salzburg born has played in 41 matches for Red Bull Leipzig, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists in all competitions so far.

The 24-year-old has a valid contract with the German side until June 2023, but that would not stop the Red Devils from signing the Austrian midfielder.

Laimer has been enjoying this Bundesliga season, after an injury last year prevented the midfielder from playing.

According to SportBILD: Konrad Laimer is exploring enquiries from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Red Bull Leipzig do not want to let the Austrian go, as the 24-year-old is an important part of their line up in the midfield.

However, the talented defensive midfielder has a release clause in his contract that could be activated.

His release clause fee is set at 40 million euros. The Red Devils could easily pay it, ruining Leipzig's plans to keep Konrad Laimer.

