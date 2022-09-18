Report: Real Madrid In For Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have started the season very well despite a poor first two games. It did look like the players had returned to their old ways of last season even after enjoying a good set of friendlies before the Premier league started, but players such as Marcus Rashford seem back to near their best.

In the previous campaign, the Englishman did not live up to his usual goalscoring standards, with only five goals and two assists across 32 appearances in all competitions. He lost his place to youngster Anthony Elanga soon following the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

This season, though, he has improved along with the rest of the team. The forward had played as a left-winger initially but then moved to the striker role after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford and he has adapted well despite the change of position.

IMAGO / News Images

He is not far off beating his goal contribution tally from last season, even as early as now. Rashford has made six appearances so far and has already scored three goals and assisted twice - including important contributions in dominant displays against Liverpool and Arsenal.

If Spanish outlet todofichajes (Via The United Stand) are to be believed, these impressive performances have attracted interest from clubs looking for a transfer.

According to their report, European Champions Real Madrid have made contact with the player's agent over a possible transfer in the summer of 2023.

Whether or not the interest will be followed up with an offer and if the 24-year-old would be open to a transfer, however, is unclear.

