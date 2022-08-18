Report: Real Madrid Star Casemiro To Accept Manchester United Offer

Real Madrid's Casemiro will accept Manchester United's offer of a transfer, according to a report.

The Red Devils are desperate for midfielders at this point in the transfer window and with the deal for Barcelona playmaker Frenkie De Jong stalling on and on, as well as the pursuit of Juventus' Adrien Rabiot now said to be off the table, they have set their sights on other targets.

According to Relevo, Casemiro is "Inclined to accept" the offer that Manchester United are presenting in order to acquire his services.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It is said that Los Blancos themselves do not need to sell, but the 30-year-old has earned the right at this point to decide whether or not the transfer happens, rather than the club making him stay.

The offer is allegedly around 60million Euros; Madrid want 80million. However, it is suggested that they could meet in between. A "Spectacular" salary has also been offered to the midfielder, if the report is to be believed, but the exact amount has not been specified.

Casemiro has been a huge player in defensive midfield for the Champions League winners since he joined - known for being part of the famous trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Last season he made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and making four assists from the center of the park.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon