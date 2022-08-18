Skip to main content

Report: Real Madrid Star Casemiro To Accept Manchester United Offer

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Real Madrid's Casemiro will accept Manchester United's offer of a transfer, according to a report.

The Red Devils are desperate for midfielders at this point in the transfer window and with the deal for Barcelona playmaker Frenkie De Jong stalling on and on, as well as the pursuit of Juventus' Adrien Rabiot now said to be off the table, they have set their sights on other targets.

According to Relevo, Casemiro is "Inclined to accept" the offer that Manchester United are presenting in order to acquire his services.

Casemiro Luis Diaz

It is said that Los Blancos themselves do not need to sell, but the 30-year-old has earned the right at this point to decide whether or not the transfer happens, rather than the club making him stay.

The offer is allegedly around 60million Euros; Madrid want 80million. However, it is suggested that they could meet in between. A "Spectacular" salary has also been offered to the midfielder, if the report is to be believed, but the exact amount has not been specified.

Casemiro has been a huge player in defensive midfield for the Champions League winners since he joined - known for being part of the famous trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Last season he made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and making four assists from the center of the park.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Casemiro Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Star Casemiro To Accept Manchester United Offer

By Rhys James4 minutes ago
Asmir Begovic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Everton Player

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing Huge New Offer For Ajax Winger Antony

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Glazers Out
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants To Buy A Stake In Manchester United With View Of Taking Full Control

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Casemiro Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Set Real Madrid Deadline For Casemiro Deal

By Seth Dooley16 hours ago
Morata
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United Targeting Alvaro Morata

By Rhys James16 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Former Premier League Title Winner Says Manchester United Hiring Erik Ten Hag Is A Mistake

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago