Report: Replacing Ronaldo - Manchester United Meet Agent of RB Salzburg Striker

IMAGO / Action Plus

British media is reporting that Manchester United's director of football has discussed a potential transfer with the agent of a young European striker.

News emerged at the beginning of the week that Manchester United were targeting a young striker to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement.

Ronaldo has reiterated his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer as he seeks Champions League football. He is yet to train with the first team during pre-season.

IMAGO / PA Images

If Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is successful in the pursuit to find a suitable new club for his star client, United will be left with few options upfront.

Anthony Martial has been on fine form over pre-season after returning from his unsuccessful loan spell at Sevilla.

The French forward scored three times and provided one assist in the friendly matches in Thailand and Australia.

Martial, however, registered a mere nine goals across the last two seasons.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With Ronaldo expected to depart and Martial’s less than reliable track record as of late, United have been linked with RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Šeško is nineteen years old and played his first full campaign with Salzburg’s first team last season, in which he tallied eleven goals across all competitions.

The Slovenian had an extremely fruitful spell on loan at FC Liefering, Salzburg’s sister-club, during the 2020/21 season. The 6”4 forward scored twenty-one goals in twenty-nine appearances.

Further detail has been added since Austrian outlet Kurier broke the story that United were in ‘big talks’ for the transfer of Šeško.

British media reports are now gathering to confirm this information.

IMAGO / Fotostand

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has stated that, ‘United have held talks over Benjamin Sesko […] but a transfer is seen as complicated because the Austrians do not want to sell.

Additionally, the Red Bull model often sees players moved between their clubs, with RB Leipzig an obvious path should that stance change.’

Šeško put in a fine performance during Salzburg’s friendly against Liverpool on Wednesday, scoring the winning goal.

The striker displayed technical qualities and was physically imposing against centre-backs Joe Gomez and Ibrahim Konaté.

The Manchester Evening News have added further detail to the supposed talks, with United’s director of football John Murtough alleged to have already been involved.

‘It is understood Murtough rendezvoused with Sesko's agent, Elvis Basanovic, last Wednesday to gauge the possibility of a transfer.’

This comes one week after Erik ten Hag stating that United 'need more options in offence, that is clear.'

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon