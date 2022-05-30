Report: Robert Lewandowski Comments Bolster Manchester United Chances To Sign Star Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

The Polish striker's exit from Bayern Munich could have a splash effect that would benefit Manchester United's intentions to sign Frenkie De Jong.

The Red Devils are looking more optimistic than ever about the task of adding the Dutch Midfielder to the Old Trafford side.

The number 9 is claimed to be close to signing for Barcelona having reached personal terms so far, however, given the economical issues the Cules have, any potential deals are difficult to reach.

As Lewandowski's price tag is over the 30 million euros mark, The Blaugrana will have to make some player sales in order to afford the services of the Polish International.

Among those players is former Ajax Midfielder Frenkie De Jong, with Manchester United being the first in line to pay for his transfer fee if given the chance.

The claimed fee the Red Devils would pay for the Dutchman is 70 million euros, being more than enough funds for Barcelona to sign Robert Lewandowski.

According to The United Stand: All this came up after the recent comments made by Bayern Munich Forward Robert Lewandowski, he said:

“My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore.

“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me.

“I hope Bayern won’t stop me just because I’ve a contract until June 2023… maybe I can give you informations after international matches.”

