Report: Roma Boss Jose Mourinho considering Signing Jesse Lingard after Manchester United departure

After spending 22 years years at Manchester United, out of favour Jesse Lingard's deal at the club has ran it's course. Roma and Jose Mourinho are reportedly keen on signing the free agent this summer.

After a successful loan campaign at West Ham United, Lingard seemed to have earned his spot at Old Trafford for the 2021-22 campaign, however it didn't materialise.

With only 16 league appearances in the Premier League this season, the writing has been on the wall for a while now, the England international's future is elsewhere.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Perhaps a West Ham reunion with Manager David Moyes is the obvious choice, but reports from Metro suggest otherwise.

The UEFA Conference winners are allegedly keen on adding the attacking midfielder to their ranks, where he would be following in the footsteps of fellow internationals Tammy Abraham and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, whom have thrived in the Italian Capital.

Under Portuguese native Mourinho, Lingard enjoyed some good success at The Red Devils, winning both the Europa League and the League cup together.

Despite widely being utilized as an impact sub, The now ex-United player registered 20 goals and 12 assists during his time at the club.

With already mentioned Abraham and Maitland-Niles rejuvenating their form and perhaps careers at Roma, Lingard may be looking to do the same before entering his later years.

