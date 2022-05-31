Report: Serie A Tim Side Interested In Signing Manchester United Right-Back Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to reports, the Serie A Tim side would be keen on the services of Manchester United's Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 24-year-old did not have the season everyone would have expected with the Red Devils, being the main reason he will not continue to be part of the squad for next season.

It was claimed that Erik Ten Hag does not consider the London born to be part of the rebuild that will be taking place this summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has participated in 26 matches for the Old Trafford side this season, causing little impression, as well as his poor contribution for the squad to win games.

In addition, his lack of good performance allowed the other teams to easily score goals from his side of the pitch, too many conceded.

For the statistics he only contributed for this to become the worst season endured by Manchester United, being a reason for the Red Devils to be letting him go this summer.

According to Italian media Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness): Aaron Wan-Bissaka isn't against leaving Old Trafford, and AS Roma is keen on the defender.

However, the Italian side is worried about the transfer fee of 30 million Euros, thinking it might be too high for the club.

Roma are also considering Diogo Dalot from United as well, who would only cost around 15 million Euros. But the final word is from the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Depending on the Dutchman's say, Roma will take action and will make their best bid for one of the players.

