Report: Southampton Is Interested In Signing Manchester United Loanee Midfielder James Garner

According to claims, Premier League side, Southampton is very keen on James Garner's services, following the midfielder's return to Old Trafford after spending a season with Nottingham Forest.

The young star shined this season at the Tricky Trees, Garner participated in 49 games, scoring four goals and providing his team with 10 assists in all competitions.

The Birkenhead born was a very important player for Forest as he helped them to win their fixture against Sheffield United in the Championship Play-off and earn promotion to the Premier League.

According to a report from HITC: Southampton are one of the several clubs that are willing to sign James Garner if the Red Devils decide to sell him or send the 21-year-old on a loan once again.

Leeds United have been included in the report as 'admirers' of the talented Midfielder as well.

But at the end of the day, it is Erik Ten Hag's decision whether to keep or send out James Garner.

As things currently stand, it is hard to tell as Erik Ten Hag is of the likes of the starlet, but at the other hand he might not have the minutes of play he needs to develop.

Being a heavy reason for Garner to stick with Nottingham Forest next season in the Premier League and grow as a player.

