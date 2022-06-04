Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Southampton Is Interested In Signing Manchester United Loanee Midfielder James Garner

According to claims, Premier League side, Southampton is very keen on James Garner's services, following the midfielder's return to Old Trafford after spending a season with Nottingham Forest.

The young star shined this season at the Tricky Trees, Garner participated in 49 games, scoring four goals and providing his team with 10 assists in all competitions.

The Birkenhead born was a very important player for Forest as he helped them to win their fixture against Sheffield United in the Championship Play-off and earn promotion to the Premier League.

James Garner

According to a report from HITC: Southampton are one of the several clubs that are willing to sign James Garner if the Red Devils decide to sell him or send the 21-year-old on a loan once again.

Leeds United have been included in the report as 'admirers' of the talented Midfielder as well.

But at the end of the day, it is Erik Ten Hag's decision whether to keep or send out James Garner.

As things currently stand, it is hard to tell as Erik Ten Hag is of the likes of the starlet, but at the other hand he might not have the minutes of play he needs to develop.

Being a heavy reason for Garner to stick with Nottingham Forest next season in the Premier League and grow as a player.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

James Garner
Transfers

Report: Southampton Is Interested In Signing Manchester United Loanee Midfielder James Garner

By Saul Escudero42 seconds ago
Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Edging Closer to Signing Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Frenkie De Jong to be the Face of Manchester United's Project

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
imago1011095960h
Transfers

Manchester United Challenge Rivals in Bid to Sign Uruguay Striker

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Mateu Alemany Informs Frenkie de Jong to Look for a New Club

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Danjuma pic
Transfers

Manchester United And Liverpool In Two Horse Race For La Liga Star As Newcastle Pull Out

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago
Max Aarons
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Be Linked With Norwich Defender Max Aarons Following Wan-Bissaka's Exit From Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: More Details About Manchester United's Offer To Benfica For The Transfer Of Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez Came Out

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago