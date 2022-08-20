Report: The Glazers Gave Green Light For Manchester United To Spend Their Way Out From Losing Streak

According to a recent report, the Glazers have permitted Erik Ten Hag to spend his way out of the bad results that are dragging Manchester United to the bottom of the table.

During the summer transfer window, the club's owners did not back the new manager Erik Ten Hag on his project as the Dutch would of have wanted.

Manchester United had signed a Left-back from Feyenoord for a bargain 15 million euros, Tyrell Malacia. The Defender is still inexperienced, perhaps he will grow during the season.

Then, the former Brentford Midfielder Christian Eriksen who had a good comeback following his cardiac arrest suffered when he was playing for Inter Milan.

The Dane arrived at Old Trafford as a free agent, a good deal financially wise.

After this, Lisandro Martinez signed for Erik Ten Hag's side becoming the first player for which Manchester United had to pay a considerable fee.

The owners were expecting these few signings could do the job but nothing farther from reality and the bad results speak for themselves.

Of course, this lack of interest from the bosses to reinforce the squad has backfired on them with humiliating results in the first two games played by the Red Devils.

Lately, the Brazilian Midfielder Casemiro joined Manchester United as the current Holding Midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred are not fit enough for the Premier League.

This incredible addition will without a doubt dramatically improve the Reds' Midfield that was desperately needing a hand.

According to reports from the Sunday Mirror Journalist Simon Mullock, the Glazers have given the green light for Manchester United to go agressively into the transfer market.

This before it reaches its end on August 31st, the Red Devils will pursue Frenkie De Jong, Antony and Cody Gakpo until the last day of the transfer window.

If these signings were to be completed the Old Trafford side will have serious chances of getting into the next season's Champions League.

