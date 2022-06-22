Report: This Is What Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen Has Said So Far About A Transfer Move To Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United are very keen on the Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen whose contract with Brentford is about to end this June.

The number 21 would arrive at the Theather of Dreams on a free transfer this summer.

Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest last summer in the European Championship, after that incident he left Inter Milan.

The player recovered and made his comeback the following January, earlier this year, the Middelfart born was given an opportunity from Brentford.

The deal consisted of a six-month loan contract. Eriksen had participated in 11 games for the Premier League side. The Danish was able to score 1 goal and provide 4 assists for the Bees in all competitions.

After his good performance in the half-season in Brentford, the club boss Thomas Frank has spoken about his intentions of renewing Eriksen's contract.

But now, Eriksen is a free agent and Manchester United is interested in his services at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag has put the Midfielder alongside Frenkie De Jong as priority signings in his list to face the upcoming season.

According to a report from outlet Manchester Evening News: This is what Eriksen told Sky Sports on April 2020.

Eriksen said: "When I signed here in January, it was actually coming back and showing I was a football player and could play football, there was also the six months of a test trial. By now, it feels good, but for the future, I don’t know.

"I’m just enjoying the moment, every game is really fun to play in. what happens in the summer will be a decision for me as a footballer and as a family man.

“Everything is open. I’ve been taken good care of at Brentford, they’ve really shown me a lot of love and trying to repay them for what they’ve showed me. Every option is open, either at Brentford or anywhere else.”

Now in June 2022, Christian Eriksen has spoken about if his future decision will take time saying:

"No, and they know that too, there are many criteria and many different things inside such a decision. Sometimes it goes fast in football, other times a little slower.

"You are not in control of it yourself. I have to make the best decision and not rush anything through."

"My phone stays on, but I also know my agent well enough to know that he only calls if there's something exciting."

Author Verdict:

The arrival of Christian Eriksen would be definitely something exciting if the Midfielder would decide to join Manchester United it could be a boost for Erik Ten Hag's side.

