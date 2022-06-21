Skip to main content
Report: Villarreal Centre-Back Pau Torres Continues To Be Linked To The Premier League - Manchester United Claimed To Be Favourites To Sign The Spaniard

According to reports, Manchester United remain the favourite to sign Centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal amid Chelsea and Tottenham's interest. 

The number 4 had a great season with Villarreal participating in 47 games, surprisingly scoring 6 goals and even providing one assist in all competitions.

Torres has a contract with Villarreal valid until June 2024, however, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are currently after his signature for next season.

Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich

Reports from earlier weeks claimed that the Spaniard star would be part of a swap with Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso, but the idea did not succeed.

This is due to Manchester United and Chelsea showing interest in signing the player, thus, making it hard for the Spurs to close a deal with Unani Emery's side. 

In the case the exchange does not happen with Tottenham this window, then Manchester United and the Spurs will be looking for a bid of around 65 million euros which is the Spanish Defender's release clause.

According to claims from Fabrizio Romano (via GIVEMESPORT): Torres moving to the Premier League is a possibility, but the Old Trafford side are also considering their options.

The Italian spoke to the media: “I see Pau Torres playing in the Premier League next season because it’s a serious possibility, but at the moment, it’s still not something advanced between clubs. So I think they are considering together with Erik ten Hag the best option and then they will jump into it.”

Author Verdict:

The arrival of Pau Torres to the Theather of Dreams could give more options to Erik Ten Hag in his rebuild, given that last season United conceded way too many goals and the supporters do not trust Harry Maguire anymore. 

