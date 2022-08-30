Skip to main content

Report: West Ham Interested In Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham are interested in Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a report.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Red Devils have just completed the transfer of winger Antony from AFC Ajax and a loan deal to bring Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is said to be at the medical stage.

Reports have said that after the Dubravka deal is complete, that will most likely be the end of the club's business in this transfer window in terms of incomings, with a total of five new signings.

The club currently have two players who are recognised right-backs - first choice Diogo Dalot as well as Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The latter lost his place under Ralf Rangnick last season and now could be on his way out. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

There are questions over whether or not he suits Erik Ten Hag's system and has only made one appearance off the bench so far under the new boss.

Sky Sports say that fellow Premier League club West Ham United are interested in the Englishman, as well as Crystal Palace, who have already been linked in the past to a reunion with their former player.

It is said that if United complete a deal for Barcelona's Sergino Dest, that would pave way for Wan-Bissaka's exit.

The defender has made 127 appearances for the club after he signed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring two goals and making ten assists in that time.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: West Ham Interested In Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez Disputing The Ball With Che Adams At St. Mary's Stadium Southampton
Media

Lisandro Martinez Outperformed Virgil Van Dijk Since Premier League Start

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Formula One Driver Max Verstappen Speaks On Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez
Media

Manchester United August Player Of The Month | Vote For Your Favourite | Premier League

By Saul Escudero
united flag
News

October Fixtures: Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Date Change

By Rhys James
Sancho vs Liverpool
News

Manchester United EA Sports FIFA 23 Player Ratings Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Antony
News

Official: Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Antony

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Andy Mitten On Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Future As Summer Window Almost Over

By Saul Escudero