Report: West Ham Interested In Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Red Devils have just completed the transfer of winger Antony from AFC Ajax and a loan deal to bring Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is said to be at the medical stage.

Reports have said that after the Dubravka deal is complete, that will most likely be the end of the club's business in this transfer window in terms of incomings, with a total of five new signings.

The club currently have two players who are recognised right-backs - first choice Diogo Dalot as well as Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The latter lost his place under Ralf Rangnick last season and now could be on his way out.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

There are questions over whether or not he suits Erik Ten Hag's system and has only made one appearance off the bench so far under the new boss.

Sky Sports say that fellow Premier League club West Ham United are interested in the Englishman, as well as Crystal Palace, who have already been linked in the past to a reunion with their former player.

It is said that if United complete a deal for Barcelona's Sergino Dest, that would pave way for Wan-Bissaka's exit.

The defender has made 127 appearances for the club after he signed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring two goals and making ten assists in that time.

