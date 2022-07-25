Report: What Atletico Madrid Need To Do To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

What Atletico Madrid need to do to sign Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been revealed, according to a report.

The superstar could leave the club this summer, amid reports that he is unhappy with the level of ambition shown by the board, as well as the lack of Champions League football on offer after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

Previously, it was unclear what club the Portuguese would move to if he were to depart - since the clubs loosely linked to the player (Such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich) had either been ruled out by reports or have distanced themselves from rumours with official statements. However, interest from Atletico seems to be genuine.

According to Marca, via UtdDistrict, the problem for Diego Simeone's side is financial and they need to sell at least two players in order to make the deal happen. Allegedly, Ronaldo's representatives are willing to take a wage cut so that salary won't be a problem.

It is said, however, that a certain part of the 37-year-old's entourage (Not including his agent Jorge Mendes) have encouraged him to stay with The Red Devils - making the point that it is a great club and he could still help them return to the top.

