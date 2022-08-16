Skip to main content

Report: Why Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo Could Push For Manchester United Move

The reasons why Brighton's Moises Caicedo could push for a move to Manchester United have been revealed, according to a report.

The Red Devils are after midfielders as the end of the window draws nearer and a few new players have been linked in recent days. The transfer saga with Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong drags on, still, and it seems alternatives and/or additional central players are being looked at more seriously.

The latest midfielder on the mouths of reporters is Ecuadorian Caicedo. He joined Brighton from Independiente in the winter transfer window of 2021 and that was an annoyance for many United fans - as it was reported that the club were in for him themselves until they decided against making the deal happen.

Moises Caicedo Brighton Pablo Fornals West Ham

Since joining, he has since been a promising signing for them. The 20-year-old has started both of The Seagulls' first two Premier League games this season and he put in a particularly impressive display as his team won at Old Trafford on match week one.

Rumours say that United could be back in for the player, now. Jonathan Shrager has reported that Caicedo's family are fans of the Manchester club and the people around him feel he is more physically ready for the move than he was when he was linked in 2021. However, it is said there has been no approach by the side at this stage.

