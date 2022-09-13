'A Very Good Chance' - Reporter On Jude Bellingham Moving To Manchester United

Several clubs in England have been linked to Jude Bellingham ever since shortly before he moved to Germany from Birmingham City. Manchester United and Liverpool were the main two rumoured to be interested in his signature back then.

It seems like little has changed on that front and he could yet end up moving back to his home country to play for one of the two teams. The midfielder has achieved a lot for a 19-year-old and has only continued to impress in the Bundesliga and in Europe, leaving fans in awe of his composure and ability on the ball despite his age.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg spoke about the situation and revealed that there is a "Very good chance" of his moving to the red side of either Manchester or Merseyside.

Jude Bellingham for Dortmund IMAGO / PA Images

He said the following (Quote via The United Journal): "I'm totally convinced he will leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023. Maybe to Manchester United, maybe to Liverpool. I think these are the two teams who have a very good chance to get him."

The England international played 44 games for his club in all competitions last season. In the process, he scored six goals and provided 14 assists, including one goal and three assists in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Whether a January transfer is possible or not is unclear, but it seems more likely that if a deal is done it would be next summer.

