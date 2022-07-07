Reports Claim Manchester United Have Not Bid For Antony

Manchester United have not bid for Ajax winger Antony, claims reports on Thursday morning.

The 22-year-old forward has been subject to interest from the English giants this summer, as it's been reported that new United boss Erik ten Hag wants to add him to his squad.

Ajax, on their part, has been firm in negotiations over a possible sale of the talented winger, who have not budged at all from their asking price of €80 million for the player.

According to De Telegraaf, Ajax's asking price of €80 million is itself self-explanatory that the talented forward is not up for sale in this summer transfer window.

The report also reiterates that reports saying United had bid €60 million for Antony are not true and further goes on to add that for the time being, however, the silence is 'defeaning'.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the English side have dismissed reports of a bid for the 22-year-old attacker and claimed those to be 'nonsense'.

The report also states that Antony feels he is being priced out of a move to England by Ajax due to their stern stance on their £70 million valuation of the former Sao Paulo forward.

