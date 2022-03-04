Skip to main content
Report: Bayern Munich Eyeing Up Manchester United Target To Replace Key Player

According to reports, Bayern Munich are looking to replace winger Serge Gnabry and are aiming to hijack Manchester United and Liverpool to target Brazilian Antony.

Ajax winger Antony may well be on the move in the summer, but where too is up in the air, with top clubs across Europe are chasing the Brazilian's signature. 

Antony

The forward has been incredible since his time in Holland, not only performing in the league but also in Europe, being a key figure in Ajax's outstanding Champions League run so far.

Last year, Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, who originally plays on the right, however since his move to Old Trafford, the English winger has been played primarily on the left-side of the attacking line. 

The right-wing position is still up for grabs, with Antony recently being the most linked player. As the club are still looking for a permanent manager, the possibility of bringing Ajax boss Erik Ten Haag in would increase the speculation surround the Brazilian forward. 

If Antony is the man Manchester United aim to get, then they will also have Bayern Munich as well as Liverpool to battle with. Reported by German outlet Sport Bild, the Bundesliga side are eyeing up the Ajax winger and will make their move if Serge Gnabry doesn't sign a new contract.

