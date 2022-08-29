Skip to main content

Revealed: Ajax Winger Antony's Manchester United Medical Date

The date of AFC Ajax winger Antony's Manchester United medical has been revealed, according to a report.
The Red Devils have been on the tail of the forward all summer but until recent weeks it looked as though United would be priced out of a transfer and that Erik Ten Hag wouldn't be able to link up with yet another of his former players.

However, the deal to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford has seemingly been complete, if reports are to be believed. 

It seems like Ajax were not very enthusiastic about letting another of their best players go, considering how long negotiations took, but with the player going on "Strike" and not turning up to training or playing in matches, as well as his comments made to the media about wanting to leave, a deal has been done.

Sky Sports (Via Utd District) have said that the 22-year-old will complete his medical in Manchester as soon as today.

United play Leicester away on Thursday and it is still unclear whether or not he will be registered in time to play against The Foxes, with a work permit still to be issued.

Antony played 82 games in total for the Amsterdam club, scoring 24 goals and making 22 assists in that time.

It remains to be seen whether or not the club will make any more signings before the window shuts on September 1st.

Transfers

Revealed: Ajax Winger Antony's Manchester United Medical Date

By Rhys James
