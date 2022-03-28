Revealed: Manchester United’s Priority Striker Targets This Summer

Manchester United have decided to prioritize a striker for the upcoming transfer window in July.

With Champions League places looking quite far this year, the Red Devils will look to assess the squad and pursue multiple targets in different positions.

Agents and player representatives have been sounded out by the red side of Manchester to know about target availabilities in the coming window.

According to Laurie Whitwell from the Athletic, Harry Kane is seen as the ideal target for the club in the No.9 position. Along with that, Benfica's striker Darwin Nunez is earmarked as an alternative if financial constraints affect the Harry Kane saga.

Jorge Mendes has been informed by the Spurs hierarchy to carry out a detailed search to replace the England captain next season. Talks have been held by both Jorge Mendes and Fabio Paratici over Red Devil target Darwin Nunez and Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Uruguayan striker after failing in the pursuit to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. The 22-year-old center-forward is going through an amazing time at the Portuguese side where he scored the winner against Ajax in the last UEFA Champions League knockout game.

Managerial target Erik ten Hag is familiar with the Uruguayan footballer's high energy style after scoring Benfica's single shot on target that eliminated Ajax.

Plans could coincide with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. Jorge Mendes represents the Portugal captain as well, which could make things more interesting.

The Benfica forward's contract expires in 2025. It will take close to €60million to obtain his signature as many English clubs including West Ham are actively involved in discussions alongside both North London clubs.

More concrete talks with player representatives will take place, once the permanent manager is appointed at Manchester United.

