Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Revealed: Manchester United’s Priority Striker Targets This Summer

Manchester United have decided to prioritize a striker for the upcoming transfer window in July.

With Champions League places looking quite far this year, the Red Devils will look to assess the squad and pursue multiple targets in different positions. 

Agents and player representatives have been sounded out by the red side of Manchester to know about target availabilities in the coming window.

According to Laurie Whitwell from the Athletic, Harry Kane is seen as the ideal target for the club in the No.9 position. Along with that, Benfica's striker Darwin Nunez is earmarked as an alternative if financial constraints affect the Harry Kane saga.

Jorge Mendes has been informed by the Spurs hierarchy to carry out a detailed search to replace the England captain next season. Talks have been held by both Jorge Mendes and Fabio Paratici over Red Devil target Darwin Nunez and Tammy Abraham. 

imago1006970750h

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Uruguayan striker after failing in the pursuit to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. The 22-year-old center-forward is going through an amazing time at the Portuguese side where he scored the winner against Ajax in the last UEFA Champions League knockout game.

Managerial target Erik ten Hag is familiar with the Uruguayan footballer's high energy style after scoring Benfica's single shot on target that eliminated Ajax. 

Plans could coincide with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. Jorge Mendes represents the Portugal captain as well, which could make things more interesting.

The Benfica forward's contract expires in 2025. It will take close to €60million to obtain his signature as many English clubs including West Ham are actively involved in discussions alongside both North London clubs.

More concrete talks with player representatives will take place, once the permanent manager is appointed at Manchester United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1006970750h
Transfers

Revealed: Manchester United’s Priority Striker Targets This Summer

By Alan Bince1 minute ago
Luis Enrique
News

Luis Enrique Is a Strong Contender For the Manchester United Managerial Job

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Brighton
News

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Out of France Training With Foot Injury

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
ten hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Shocked By Manchester United's Lack Of Contract Offer Following Interview

By Rhys James14 hours ago
neves
Transfers

Wolves Set to Offer Arsenal and Manchester United Target Ruben Neves a New 'Bumper Deal Contract'

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Tahith Chong
News

Manchester United and Birmingham City Youngster Tahith Chong Held at Knifepoint

By Rhys James16 hours ago
pogba
Transfers

Two Clubs Interested in Paul Pogba With His Manchester United Future Still Unclear

By Soumyajit Roy17 hours ago
Cavani
News

La Liga Side Ready to Offer Contract to Manchester United Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey20 hours ago