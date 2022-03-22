Skip to main content
Report: Richarlison Wants to Leave Everton With Manchester United and Arsenal Interested

Everton striker Richarlison reportedly wants to leave Everton this summer with Manchester United and Arsenal supposedly interested in the striker.

Richarlison is regarded as one of Everton's more valuable assets and has been a good player for the club since joining.

Everton however, have struggled this season in the Premier League and are very much involved in a relegation battle.

It's been reported that United will be in the market for a new striker this summer amid the expected departure of Edinson Cavani.

According to 90min via HITC, Richarlison's agents have told Everton officials that the player wants to leave the club this summer.

richarlison

The player is reportedly valued by Everton at around £35million.

With the 24 year old's agents already making it clear that the player wants to leave Everton it will make the acquisition of the player easier this summer.

Everton are not expected to stand in Richarlison's way if he wants to leave the club this summer.

