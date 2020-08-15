SI.com
Rivaldo backs Ousmane Dembele to flourish in England amid United links

Alex Turk

Ousmane Dembele has been touted to be nearing the exit door at Barcelona, and is being heavily endorsed for potential suitors by none other than Brazil legend Rivaldo.

As Manchester United's high-profile pursuit of Jadon Sancho rolls on, it's common knowledge that the club with have a list of alternative options in case it falls through.

According to Fabrizio Romano, as per Stretford Paddock, Dembele is in fact on that list and Old Trafford is a possible destination if he is to depart the Nou Camp this summer.

Speaking in his latest Betfair column, Rivaldo endorsed Dembele to shine if he was to leave Barcelona for England this summer:

"There are rumours about him leaving the club at the end of the season, but while he is around, the manager should use him. Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in him after having difficulties in their bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Dembele could be a good option for United. He’s very quick and talented, and I believe he could prosper in the Premier League.

Barcelona made Dembele the second-most expensive player in the world after Neymar by paying Borussia Dortmund €105million for his services.

His career in Spain hasn't harvested as much success as promised though, scoring just 17 goals in 74 appearances.

Dembele's tenure with the La Liga giants has been tarnished by injuries; he's missed 309 days of action in this season alone with five different problems.

The last thing United need is to put pressure on an injury list that is only starting to recover under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There's certainly a world-class player in Dembele though, and if he's available for an enticing price he could seriously pose as a solid alternative.

Let's just hope Sancho will be wearing red before the transfer window closes though...

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano on the Tier 1 Podcast - a must-watch...

