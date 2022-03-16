Skip to main content
Report: Robert Lewandowski Prepared to Leave Bayern Munich Amid Manchester United Links

Robert Lewandowski is prepared to leave Bayern Munich amid reports linking the striker to Manchester United.

Lewandowski has been one of the top strikers in the world for a number of seasons.

The Polish international currently has over 40 goals in all competitions this season.

Lewandowski is currently waiting to negotiate a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The strikers current contract expires in 2023 and a new contract does not seem to be getting closer with the German giants.

Fabrizio Romano has reported, via football365 that Lewandowski will be prepared to leave the club this summer if not offered a new contract.

Romano also revealed that there have still been no talks between the club and players representatives.

Lewandowski has caught the eye of both Manchester and Newcastle United with both clubs said to be monitoring the situation.

Ralf Rangnick will be familiar with Lewandowski from the time he spent in the Bundesliga.

