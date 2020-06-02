Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

Leading up to the next transfer window, Manchester United are thought have identified their priority targets, and Jack Grealish seems to be one of those.

A recent report from the Independent's Miguel Delaney backs that up, but it may not be as straightforward of a transfer as many fans think.

Delaney claims that no one is likely to have the budget to meet United's demands for Paul Pogba and therefore, he's set to stay at Old Trafford this summer.

In turn, it's said that there's a feeling that it could affect Grealish's future.

Delaney has stated that although the Aston Villa captain remains amongst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority targets, he's not as likely as other targets to complete a move.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon are reportedly 'likelier' to join United than Grealish.

It's already common knowledge that Sancho is the Reds' main transfer focus going into the next window, but it's very interesting to see Rodon's name pop up again.

Solskjaer is seemingly eyeing a new centre-back, with United linked with Dayot Upamecano and Kalidou Koulibaly in recent times.

With Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all facing uncertain futures, there could be space for a new addition come the summer and that may be Rodon.

The 22-year-old Wales international fits into the same mould as the acquisition of Dan James last summer, also from Swansea City.

Since breaking into the first team last season, Rodon has been a crucial member of the squad and has been touted for Premier League interest in the near future.

It's an intriguing report to say the least, and only time will tell whether United's interest in Rodon is totally concrete.

