Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Rojo 'wants to stay' at Estudiantes beyond June

Alex Turk

Marcos Rojo being allowed to join Estudiantes during the January transfer window all-but spelled the end of his Manchester United career.

The 30-year-old is on loan in his homeland Argentina until the end of June and is contracted to United until 2021, but he may not have to honour his current deal.

Rojo was still nursing an injury as he joined Estudiantes and went on to make just one appearance before football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The same can be said for ex-Estudiantes defender and now-manager Leandro Desabato, who managed just one game before the unexpected break.

He's recently come out in the media and made a huge claim surrounding Rojo's future once football resumes.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Desabato explained that Estudiantes want to keep Rojo at the club and the feeling is very mutual:

We want him to continue at the club and he wants to stay. I speak to him very often and he is happy to be here.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bringing in Harry Maguire for £80million last summer and targeting a new centre-back at the end of the season, it's clear that Rojo's days at Old Trafford are numbered.

He also featured at left-back earlier this season, but the emergence of Brandon Williams and form of Luke Shaw have shut him out further.

It's looking increasingly likely he'll depart the club for good this summer, with Estudiantes a very realistic destination.

Be sure to watch this week's Late Night Live, in which Stretford Paddock's Joe Smith addresses Manchester United's decision to sue the makers of Football Manager:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giggs reveals the toughest opponent of his career

Ryan Giggs has revealed the toughest opponent he ever faced in his 24-year-long Manchester United career.

Alex Turk

United 'reluctant' to spend above £70m on any player this summer

Manchester United are reportedly 'reluctant' to spend above £70million on any player in the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

United to sue Football Manager makers over name usage

Manchester United will sue Sega and Sports Interactive, the makers of Football Manager, for using the club's name 'extensively'.

Alex Turk

Shaw heaps praise on Solskjaer's man-management

Luke Shaw has heaped praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's man-management when opening up on how he's helped his Manchester United career.

Alex Turk

Giggs likens Fernandes impact to Cantona and Van Persie

Ryan Giggs has likened Bruno Fernandes' impact at Manchester United to some big names whilst praising Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer policy.

Alex Turk

The three academy stars set to replace next season's U23 loanees

According to reports, three Manchester United academy stars are set to make the step up into the U23s next season to replace loanees.

Alex Turk

Is Grealish's United transfer now in doubt?

Recent reports suggest Jack Grealish's summer transfer to Manchester United could depend on a few factors.

Alex Turk

Grealish Depends on Pogba | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 22/05/20

An update on the Jack Grealish situation and how it involves Paul Pogba. There is also more reports on Jadon Sancho.

Mitul Mistry

United release damning quarterly financial report

Manchester United have released financial figures from the third quarter, showing the partial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

United want to keep Dalot amid heavyweight interest

Manchester United reportedly want to keep Diogo Dalot this summer amid heavyweight interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Alex Turk