Rojo 'wants to stay' at Estudiantes beyond June

Marcos Rojo being allowed to join Estudiantes during the January transfer window all-but spelled the end of his Manchester United career.

The 30-year-old is on loan in his homeland Argentina until the end of June and is contracted to United until 2021, but he may not have to honour his current deal.

Rojo was still nursing an injury as he joined Estudiantes and went on to make just one appearance before football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The same can be said for ex-Estudiantes defender and now-manager Leandro Desabato, who managed just one game before the unexpected break.

He's recently come out in the media and made a huge claim surrounding Rojo's future once football resumes.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Desabato explained that Estudiantes want to keep Rojo at the club and the feeling is very mutual:

We want him to continue at the club and he wants to stay. I speak to him very often and he is happy to be here.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bringing in Harry Maguire for £80million last summer and targeting a new centre-back at the end of the season, it's clear that Rojo's days at Old Trafford are numbered.

He also featured at left-back earlier this season, but the emergence of Brandon Williams and form of Luke Shaw have shut him out further.

It's looking increasingly likely he'll depart the club for good this summer, with Estudiantes a very realistic destination.

