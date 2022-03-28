Report: Roma Are Planning An Attempt to Sign Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot This Summer

Roma are set to plan on pursuing the signing of Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot this summer according to reports in Italy.

Dalot has found his way into the United side this season and has started a number of games ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka under Ralf Rangnick.

The right back spent time on loan at AC Milan last season where he showed his quality in the Serie A becoming a consistent force in their squad.

Reports are now suggesting that Roma, managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho are set to pursue the signing of Dalot in the upcoming window.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, "Roma are planning to pursue the signing of Diogo Dalot this summer."

Dalot has been linked with a move to the Serie A already in past weeks with reports suggesting that a number of sides were interested in the defender.

United would most likely look to hold onto Dalot this summer as reports have linked Wan-Bissaka with a move away from Old Trafford.

Dalot is a favourite ahead of Wan-Bissaka in the right back position amongst some fans and it has been clear that Rangnick also admires Dalot.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |