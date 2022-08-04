Report: Roma Closing In On Signing Eric Bailly From Manchester United

AS Roma have now reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly and are said to be closing in on the signing of the Ivory Coast international on loan, claim reports.

Bailly has struggled with consistency due to many injuries at Old Trafford since arriving at the club.

The central defender posses qualities as a player that would see him excel given a good run of games, however that has been unachievable due to time out as well as other additions at the club.

However, Bailly has played a number of games in this pre season and has looked good when doing so but with the likes of Harry Maguire and new addition of Lisandro Martinez, Bailly would be best suited with a move elsewhere.

IMAGO / Colorsport

It has been known that a number of clubs are looking at Bailly, with the likes of Fulham and Sevilla both said to be monitoring the player ahead of the season.

However it now seems like Italian side Roma who are managed by Jose Mourinho are said to be closing in on a deal to sign the player.

“AS Roma are closing for Eric Bailly of Manchester United. Detailed negotiations, with a loan with option to buy set at 8 million euros.” Reports Italian outlet CalcioMercato.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon