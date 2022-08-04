Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf

AS Roma are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf, according to a report.

There have already been a whole host of exits from Old Trafford this summer. However, most of these have been midfielders, and especially with the arrivals of defenders Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, the defensive department has become rather bloated.

The former of which has made the future of several center-backs uncertain - particularly those on the fringes such as Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

Victor Lindelöf was a regular in the team last season, serving as a third-choice central defender behind Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

Since both of these spent more time than expected injured, the Swede ended up making 34 appearances in all competitions - proving to be one of the more consistent players on the team, while making two assists in the process.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It looks like the 28-year-old could make way now, though, as he may end up being the fourth-choice with the arrival of Martinez.

ForzaRoma (Via SportWitness) have reported that Jose Mourinho's Roma discussed the defender with United while talking about buying Ivory Coast international Bailly.

It is said that Lindelöf would be worth around 20million Euros and has "Little chance" of renewing his contract, which expires in 2022. Allegedly, they could explore a "Loan operation with the right of redemption", however, there have been no serious talks about the transfer yet.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon