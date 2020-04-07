Roma manager admits he wants to sign Smalling

Chris Smalling has somewhat revitalised his career in Italy this season, so much so that his current manager may want to keep him around for a bit longer.

The 30-year-old left Manchester United on loan after nine years at the club last summer, with AS Roma paying €3million to sign him for the 2019/20 season.

He's made a real impact at the Stadio Olimpico though, comedically being voted Roma's second-best centre-back of the decade just a couple of months into his temporary spell.

And now, Roma boss Paulo Fonseca reportedly wants to keep Smalling on a permanent basis.

At the weekend, Fonseca spoke to Portuguese outlet A Bola, cited by Sport Witness, where he sang the former England international's praises:

“Chris adapted quickly. He’s an extraordinary person, very intelligent. He has characteristics that I really appreciate in defenders. He’s fast and almost unbeatable in one-on-one situations. Then he has the ability to read and anticipate, knows how to read the game and anticipates what will happen. If we could keep him, it could be important for the future. He’s a great professional and a man I would like to keep.”

Harry Maguire arrived at the club last summer for a world-record fee for a defender and is already club captain.

Considering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's other options in Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, the chances of Smalling returning to Old Trafford and taking up an important role are slim.

I think now is a better time than ever for United to cash in on Smalling, whose United career should deservedly be celebrated.

Although he was never one of the most technically gifted players, I feel more times than not he was there to do a job when needed. He wouldn't have spent nine years at the club if not.

He most certainly hasn't got the abilities Solskjaer wants from his centre-backs though, most specifically the ability to pass the ball out from the back.

Hopefully, he can secure a permanent move away and continue to make waves, rather than being a bit-part player at United.