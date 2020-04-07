Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Roma manager admits he wants to sign Smalling

Alex Turk

Chris Smalling has somewhat revitalised his career in Italy this season, so much so that his current manager may want to keep him around for a bit longer.

The 30-year-old left Manchester United on loan after nine years at the club last summer, with AS Roma paying €3million to sign him for the 2019/20 season.

He's made a real impact at the Stadio Olimpico though, comedically being voted Roma's second-best centre-back of the decade just a couple of months into his temporary spell.

And now, Roma boss Paulo Fonseca reportedly wants to keep Smalling on a permanent basis.

At the weekend, Fonseca spoke to Portuguese outlet A Bola, cited by Sport Witness, where he sang the former England international's praises:

“Chris adapted quickly. He’s an extraordinary person, very intelligent. He has characteristics that I really appreciate in defenders. He’s fast and almost unbeatable in one-on-one situations. Then he has the ability to read and anticipate, knows how to read the game and anticipates what will happen. If we could keep him, it could be important for the future. He’s a great professional and a man I would like to keep.”

Harry Maguire arrived at the club last summer for a world-record fee for a defender and is already club captain.

Considering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's other options in Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, the chances of Smalling returning to Old Trafford and taking up an important role are slim.

I think now is a better time than ever for United to cash in on Smalling, whose United career should deservedly be celebrated.

Although he was never one of the most technically gifted players, I feel more times than not he was there to do a job when needed. He wouldn't have spent nine years at the club if not.

He most certainly hasn't got the abilities Solskjaer wants from his centre-backs though, most specifically the ability to pass the ball out from the back.

Hopefully, he can secure a permanent move away and continue to make waves, rather than being a bit-part player at United.

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lingard helps raise over £12,000 for the NHS

Jesse Lingard has helped raise over £12,000 for the NHS after headlining a FIFA charity stream at the weekend.

Alex Turk

Pogba 'determined' to leave United this summer

Paul Pogba is unsurprisingly the centre of attention as part of today's Transfer Special in French newspaper L'Equipe.

Alex Turk

United refuse to furlough staff during coronavirus crisis

Manchester United have decided not to furlough any staff, who will receive full pay during the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

Rooney offers Rashford valuable advice

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has offered Marcus Rashford some valuable advice as he continues his injury recovery.

Alex Turk

FIFA set to confirm season extension

FIFA are reportedly set to confirm the extension of the 2019/20 season, allowing competitions to be completed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

United fans love what James tells Chelsea star on live stream

Manchester United fans loved it as Daniel James teased Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on a FIFA live stream yesterday.

Alex Turk

Arsenal eyeing surprise Lingard swoop

Arsenal could be set to make a surprise move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: 'Mystery' PL club proposes season completion abroad

According to reports, an unnamed Premier League club has suggested finishing the season abroad, with CHINA a proposed location.

Alex Turk

United confident in completing Sancho deal

Manchester United are reportedly confident in completing a deal for Jadon Sancho and look ready to meet Dortmund's high valuation.

Alex Turk

United ready to resume Haaland pursuit

Manchester United are ready to challenge other suitors for Erling Haaland this summer, should the prolific striker become available.

Alex Turk