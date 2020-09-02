Roma nearing deal to sign Chris Smalling on permanent transfer

AS Roma are closing in on completing a permanent deal to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United this summer.

The 30-year-old seriously impressed during his loan stint throughout the 2019/20 season after taking the daunting plunge overseas in search of game-time.

Smalling made 37 appearances for Roma last term, helping I Giallorossi to a fifth-place finish and European qualification.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer splashed a record £80 million fee on Harry Maguire last year and is eyeing another new centre-back in the current transfer window.

With that being said, it's clear Smalling isn't part of his long-term plans and it now seems like only a matter of time before his departure is confirmed.

According to several sources in Italy, including Fabrizio Romano, an agreement over the transfer is getting closer and a deal is thought to be almost done.

It's said that United want €20 million and €5 million in add-ons from the Serie A club, while Smalling's heart is set on a return.

As well as Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo also face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer also seems to be unconvinced over the reliability of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, while Axel Tuanzebe's injury problems continue.

RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano has been linked as a 'priority target' in recent days, however, the Bundesliga outfit are expected to demand a high fee for his services.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has a €42 million release clause in his new contract until 2023, although that is activated at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

