SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Serie A giants preparing imminent bid for Man United outcast

Alex Turk

AS Roma have been pursuing Chris Smalling on a permanent deal for the entirety of the 'summer' transfer window, but to no avail just yet.

After impressing throughout his season-long loan at the Serie A club last term, Smalling has been seemingly destined for an imminent return to Italy.

However, Roma have not tabled a satisfactory offer to sign the 31-year-old, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after Manchester United's win at Luton Town on Tuesday:

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Smalling saga, suggesting that there could finally be light at the end of the tunnel.

According to Romano, Roma are preparing a fresh bid for the former England international and will submit it in the coming days.

It's thought that United are demanding at least £20 million for Smalling's services, a fee that could go a long way in terms of the club's potential incomings.

Time to complete business is running out though, with less than two weeks to go until the October 5 transfer deadline.

There has been no sign of Smalling in training or in both of United's matchday squads so far this season.

With that in mind, it's clear that the club and the player himself are expecting an acceptable offer from Italy in the near future.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer full of praise for Dean Henderson after Man United debut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is full of praise for Dean Henderson following his Manchester United debut against Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Goalscorer Juan Mata pleased with 'professional' job in Luton triumph

Juan Mata is pleased with Manchester United's 'professional' job in Tuesday's 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Man United to face either Preston or Brighton in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United will face either Preston North End or Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

Alex Turk

Brazil international hoping to complete Man United move this week

FC Porto defender Alex Telles reportedly wants to seal his Manchester United move this week, with talks at an advanced stage.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Early Team News: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United team news ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third-Round clash at Luton Town.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Confirmed Man United XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made 10 changes to his Manchester United side for tonight's Carabao Cup Third-Round clash at Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Everything to know: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Here's everything Manchester United fans should know ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third Round clash against Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Man United Predicted XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

How will Manchester United line up at Luton Town in Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third Round clash?

Alex Turk

Victor Lindelof's Crystal Palace numbers emphasise Man United's need for a new central defender

Victor Lindelof's game by numbers against Crystal Palace emphasised Manchester United's need for a central defender.

Alex Turk

Serie A manager desperate to sign Man United defender before transfer deadline

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has reiterated his desire to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this 'summer'.

Alex Turk