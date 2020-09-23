Serie A giants preparing imminent bid for Man United outcast

AS Roma have been pursuing Chris Smalling on a permanent deal for the entirety of the 'summer' transfer window, but to no avail just yet.

After impressing throughout his season-long loan at the Serie A club last term, Smalling has been seemingly destined for an imminent return to Italy.

However, Roma have not tabled a satisfactory offer to sign the 31-year-old, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after Manchester United's win at Luton Town on Tuesday:

"At the moment, we've not had any bids up to the level that we want. So that's the situation".

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Smalling saga, suggesting that there could finally be light at the end of the tunnel.

According to Romano, Roma are preparing a fresh bid for the former England international and will submit it in the coming days.

It's thought that United are demanding at least £20 million for Smalling's services, a fee that could go a long way in terms of the club's potential incomings.

Time to complete business is running out though, with less than two weeks to go until the October 5 transfer deadline.

There has been no sign of Smalling in training or in both of United's matchday squads so far this season.

With that in mind, it's clear that the club and the player himself are expecting an acceptable offer from Italy in the near future.

