SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

AS Roma reach agreement ahead of permanent Chris Smalling transfer

Alex Turk

One of Manchester United's longest transfer sagas of the 'summer' window has actually involved an outgoing player in the shape of Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old left United last year in search of regular minutes, taking the interesting decision to move abroad to Italy for the 2019/20 season.

Smalling heavily impressed on loan at AS Roma throughout the campaign, making 37 appearances and quickly becoming a fan favourite.

It doesn't look like he has a future at Old Trafford and now his permanent transfer away could be completed in a matter of days.

According to Di Marzio, Roma have reached an agreement with Smalling to rejoin the club from the 2020/21 season onwards.

The report claims that all parties involved are hard at work to complete the deal and there we are now in decisive days, with Roma said to be confident.

With Smalling heading out the exit door, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently still has seven centre-back options to pick from ahead of the new campaign.

However, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones' futures remain unclear while Solskjaer doesn't seem to completely trust Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

With Axel Tuanzebe also a liability due to constant injury woes, it's no surprise United have been eyeing a new centre-half during the transfer window.

It's looking very likely that Smalling's future lies away from the club now though, with the move potentially set for completion before the week is out.

Be sure to watch the latest Devils Podcast on Stretford Paddock, where the lads discuss recent developments regarding Sergio Reguilon:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donny van de Beek travelling to Manchester after completing international duty

Donny van de Beek is currently travelling to Manchester after completing international duty with the Netherlands.

Alex Turk

Mason Greenwood issues apology after breaching COVID-19 protocol in Iceland

Mason Greenwood has issued a public apology after being axed from the England squad after breaching COVID-19 protocol in Iceland.

Alex Turk

Manchester United unveil inspired third kit for the 2020/21 season

Manchester United have unveiled their inspired Adidas third kit for the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Are Chris Smalling's hopes of permanently joining AS Roma starting to fade?

Chris Smalling's hopes of leaving Manchester United to join AS Roma permanently could reportedly be fading.

Alex Turk

Manchester United to decide on Sergio Reguilon move 'soon'

Manchester United are set to decide whether to move for Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon 'soon'.

Alex Turk

Manchester United handed favourable Carabao Cup Third Round draw

Manchester United will travel to either Reading or Luton Town in the Carabao Cup Third Round.

Alex Turk

Why Manchester United need Bruno Fernandes in perfect condition for the start of 2020/21

The reason why Manchester United need Bruno Fernandes in perfect condition for the start of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Reaction: Mason Greenwood makes senior England bow in Iceland win

Check out the reaction after Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood made his senior England debut against Iceland.

Alex Turk

Manchester United 'offered' Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United have reportedly been offered Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon amid interest this summer.

Alex Turk

Harry Kane: Mason Greenwood is 'exactly what we want' at England

Harry Kane has explained how Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is 'everything we want' in the England squad.

Alex Turk