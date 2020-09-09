AS Roma reach agreement ahead of permanent Chris Smalling transfer

One of Manchester United's longest transfer sagas of the 'summer' window has actually involved an outgoing player in the shape of Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old left United last year in search of regular minutes, taking the interesting decision to move abroad to Italy for the 2019/20 season.

Smalling heavily impressed on loan at AS Roma throughout the campaign, making 37 appearances and quickly becoming a fan favourite.

It doesn't look like he has a future at Old Trafford and now his permanent transfer away could be completed in a matter of days.

According to Di Marzio, Roma have reached an agreement with Smalling to rejoin the club from the 2020/21 season onwards.

The report claims that all parties involved are hard at work to complete the deal and there we are now in decisive days, with Roma said to be confident.

With Smalling heading out the exit door, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently still has seven centre-back options to pick from ahead of the new campaign.

However, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones' futures remain unclear while Solskjaer doesn't seem to completely trust Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

With Axel Tuanzebe also a liability due to constant injury woes, it's no surprise United have been eyeing a new centre-half during the transfer window.

It's looking very likely that Smalling's future lies away from the club now though, with the move potentially set for completion before the week is out.

