Fabrizio Romano addresses reports linking Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Alex Turk

Fabrizio Romano has quickly shut down reports from Italy linking Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Thursday's edition of il Corriere dello Sport, via Calciomercato.com, claimed there was 'recently a phone call' from Old Trafford in relation to Tonali's availability.

The 20-year-old has been widely touted to leave Brescia during the current transfer window, both Milan clubs said to be frontrunners.

Il Corriere dello Sport have brought United's name in things though, suggesting they could launch a pursuit of their own.

However, the ever-reliable Romano was extremely quick to snuff these rumours by confirming Tonali will remain in Italy.

As well as their widely-known priority to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, United are also thought to be eyeing a new centre-back and midfielder.

With Nemanja Matic now 32, it's no secret that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a long-term replacement sooner rather than later.

Tonali is highly-rated in Italy and would appear to be a strong candidate, though a move to Old Trafford appears to be rather unlikely based on the latest update.

Declan Rice and Wilfried Ndidi have been two names on plenty of United fans' lips, but in the current climate it's unlikely they're affordable options.

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey bears an enticing release clause of €50million, but again, it looks unlikely the club would splash that amount of money on another target.

There seems to be little movement from the Reds so far, but there's still lots of time for business to be completed.

Be sure to watch the latest Devils Podcast on Stretford Paddock, in which the guys discuss whether United need a Director of Football...

