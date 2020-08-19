Sergio Romero could be offered to Aston Villa to secure Jack Grealish deal

As Dean Henderson's contract talks continue, the likelihood of Sergio Romero departing Manchester United grows ever-larger.

Henderson has confirmed he won't be spending a third season on loan at Sheffield United and looks set to battle David de Gea for the no. 1 shirt next term.

United's current deputy goalkeeper, Sergio Romero has excelled in the role throughout his five years at Old Trafford and is unsurprisingly attracting interest.

The experienced Argentine has conceded just 27 goals in 61 appearances for the Reds, achieving an impressive tally of 39 clean sheets - a 64% rate.

According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Chelsea, Leeds United and Everton have registered an interest in Romero's services.

However, the Daily Mail report that United could be looking to offer the 33-year-old to Aston Villa with a potential deal for Jack Grealish in mind.

Links to the Villa captain have died down since the club secured Premier League survival, which skyrocketed their valuation of Grealish to £70million.

The report claims he's still very much wanted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes the energy and confidence Grealish would bring could lift the squad next term.

United are seriously pursuing a creative midfielder this summer and it seems like the 24-year-old is still at the top of Solskjaer's wishlist.

Even with Romero included, you'd expect the fee to still surpass £50million, maybe even £60million though, meaning this transfer may be delayed until next year.

Romero seems to be on his way out though, and a stay in England appears to be a realistic option.

