SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Sergio Romero could be offered to Aston Villa to secure Jack Grealish deal

Alex Turk

As Dean Henderson's contract talks continue, the likelihood of Sergio Romero departing Manchester United grows ever-larger.

Henderson has confirmed he won't be spending a third season on loan at Sheffield United and looks set to battle David de Gea for the no. 1 shirt next term.

United's current deputy goalkeeper, Sergio Romero has excelled in the role throughout his five years at Old Trafford and is unsurprisingly attracting interest.

The experienced Argentine has conceded just 27 goals in 61 appearances for the Reds, achieving an impressive tally of 39 clean sheets - a 64% rate.

According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Chelsea, Leeds United and Everton have registered an interest in Romero's services.

However, the Daily Mail report that United could be looking to offer the 33-year-old to Aston Villa with a potential deal for Jack Grealish in mind.

Links to the Villa captain have died down since the club secured Premier League survival, which skyrocketed their valuation of Grealish to £70million.

The report claims he's still very much wanted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes the energy and confidence Grealish would bring could lift the squad next term.

United are seriously pursuing a creative midfielder this summer and it seems like the 24-year-old is still at the top of Solskjaer's wishlist.

Even with Romero included, you'd expect the fee to still surpass £50million, maybe even £60million though, meaning this transfer may be delayed until next year.

Romero seems to be on his way out though, and a stay in England appears to be a realistic option.

How did Stephen Howson and Adam McKola predict how the 2019/20 season was going to play out? Check out the latest video on Stretford Paddock to find out...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

After another successful loan spell at Sheffield United, will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Several clubs interested in Diogo Dalot ahead of likely Manchester United exit

Diogo Dalot is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United, with several clubs interested in his services.

Alex Turk

Why David Brooks won't be a direct alternative to Jadon Sancho this summer

Manchester United have been credited with a 'serious interest' in Bournemouth winger David Brooks, but he won't be an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Manchester United showing serious interest in Bournemouth's David Brooks

Manchester United are reportedly showing serious interest in AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks.

Alex Turk

Christian Falk provides big update on David Alaba's reported Premier League move

BILD Head of Football, Christian Falk has provided a big update on reports that David Alaba could be close to a Premier League move.

Alex Turk

Sergio Romero seeking United exit after Europa League snub

Sergio Romero is reportedly open to leaving Manchester United this summer after being snubbed in the Europa League semi-finals.

Alex Turk

Why Solskjaer must solve United’s defensive midfield woes this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must solve Manchester United's defensive midfield woes this summer - here's why.

Patrick Ryan

Bruno Fernandes determined to 'conquer many titles' with United

Bruno Fernandes has explained he's determined to 'conquer many titles' with Manchester United in a final message this season.

Alex Turk

United complete unwanted milestone in Sevilla defeat

Manchester United completed an unwanted milestone in Sunday's Europa League defeat to Sevilla.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines plans for 'strange' summer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined Manchester United's plans for the 'strange' summer transfer window ahead.

Alex Turk