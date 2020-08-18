SI.com
Sergio Romero seeking United exit after Europa League snub

Alex Turk

Sergio Romero is reportedly open to leaving Manchester United this summer, amidst Dean Henderson's eagerly-anticipated return to the club.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has been a quality deputy to David de Gea during his five years at Old Trafford and that form has continued this season.

From 17 appearances in the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Romero has kept 12 clean sheets and conceded just five goals this term.

He's widely acclaimed as the world's best back-up goalkeeper and his stats help confirm that, but he may not be with United for much longer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are in talks with Henderson over a new bumper contract following another impressive season on loan at Sheffield United.

And with the 23-year-old stopper set to battle David de Gea for the no. 1 shirt, the report claims Romero is open to a departure.

It's said that the Argentine's representatives are actively sniffing out potential suitors during what could be another transfer window of change for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to opt with De Gea over Romero for the Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla may have intensified the likelihood of an exit.

The report states Romero's team were unimpressed at Solskjaer's decision to drop him after such a strong campaign in which he had started the previous five games.

Everton and newly-promoted Leeds United have been credited with an interest in him so far, so it'll be an interesting story to follow across the next few weeks.

As it stands though, Solskjaer has three very capable goalkeepers at his disposal.

