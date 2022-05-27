Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Keen On James Garner And Wants Him Back At Manchester United For Pre-Season

Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Keen On James Garner And Wants Him Back At Manchester United For Pre-Season

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to claims, Manchester United new manager Erik Ten Hag does not want to get rid of loanee Midfielder James Garner and expects him to be back at Old Trafford for pre-season.

Garner had an espectacular performance this season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest helping his team in the play-offs and leaving them with the possibility to get promoted.

James Garner

The midfielder has participated in 47 games this season for the tricky trees, scoring 4 goals and delivering 10 assists in all competitions.

The Birkenhead born has been consistent and solid throughout the campaign, gained important experience and his evolution has been considerable.

According to Journalist Jonas Hen Shrag: "Regardless of whether Nottingham Forest get promoted on Sunday, Erik Ten Hag wants Garner to report back to Manchester United for preseason training so that he can assess the midfielder. A decision will be made thereafter about whether James will go out on loan for another season."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

James Garner
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Keen On James Garner And Wants Him Back At Manchester United For Pre-Season

By Saul Escudero31 seconds ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Sadio Mane Reveals How He Almost Signed For Manchester United Over Liverpool

By Rhys James26 minutes ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing to Allow Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones to Leave the Club This Summer

By Alex Wallace40 minutes ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Transfers

Report: Benfica Demand £100million for Manchester United Striker Target Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez May not Sign for a Club Until July

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Cavani
Quotes

Edinson Cavani Admits Disappointment After His Campaign With Manchester United

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Darwin Nunez Keen on Premier League Move With Manchester United and Liverpool Interested

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Breaking: Darwin Nunez's Signing Will Be Finalized After Tomorrow's Champions League Final Amid Interest Manchester United, Liverpool & Real Madrid

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago