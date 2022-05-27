Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Keen On James Garner And Wants Him Back At Manchester United For Pre-Season

According to claims, Manchester United new manager Erik Ten Hag does not want to get rid of loanee Midfielder James Garner and expects him to be back at Old Trafford for pre-season.

Garner had an espectacular performance this season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest helping his team in the play-offs and leaving them with the possibility to get promoted.

The midfielder has participated in 47 games this season for the tricky trees, scoring 4 goals and delivering 10 assists in all competitions.

The Birkenhead born has been consistent and solid throughout the campaign, gained important experience and his evolution has been considerable.

According to Journalist Jonas Hen Shrag: "Regardless of whether Nottingham Forest get promoted on Sunday, Erik Ten Hag wants Garner to report back to Manchester United for preseason training so that he can assess the midfielder. A decision will be made thereafter about whether James will go out on loan for another season."

