Report: Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has started working on his transfer planning. As the Dutchman called a meeting with the club chiefs today to sort his options to face the new season.

The Red Devils want to back Erik Ten Hag for when the summer transfer window opens.

The Old Trafford side needs to sign a top-class midfielder. But when it came down to players like Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham, Manchester United just had a hard time.

Since we will not continue to see many names performing at the Theatre of Dreams, player like Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils are going to be left with just Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes as midfield cards for the former Ajax manager.

According to Outlet Daily Star: Erik Ten Hag is set to miss out on four of his top targets

First one is Declan Rice who has been offered a long term eight year contract by West Ham, who want to keep the Kingstone born at the London Stadium.

Second one is Kalvin Phillips who has also been tracked by Manchester United for a while now, but he is not yet willing to fight for a spot in the starting eleven, contrary to the consistency he is having at Leeds United.

The Third one is Jude Bellingham, a player the Red Devils admired and were also looking at, but since the midfielder shined at Dortmund. The Germans just won't sell him, as they just lost Erling Haaland who will join Manchester City.

And the Fourth is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, another midfielder on United’s eyes, the Serbian had a blast this season with Lazio. Yet the Italians have made it clear their number 21 is not in the market.

