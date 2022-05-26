Report: Manchester United About To Close A Deal With Villarreal For Their Centre-Back Pau Torres

According to recent reports, Manchester United would be about to close a deal with Villarreal to sign Centre-back Pau Torres.

Following the poor performance shown by the Red Devils' defensive line, the new manager Erik Ten Hag is now worried and looking in the market for two or three new defenders.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane did not meet the expectations of the Old Trafford side conceding most goals of any season on record.

In the case of the Frenchman, Varane is a good Centre-back but injuries have kept him outside of the pitchs for too long, and that definitely did not help Manchester United.

Now Erik Ten Hag has turned his eyes towards defenders Pau Torres and Jurrien Timber to give life to his revolution.

According to claims from spanish media Cadena SER:

"Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres. Both United and Spurs have bid 50 million euros but Torres prefers a move to Old Trafford."

