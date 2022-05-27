Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United After Bundesliga Midfielder Manu Koné Amid Interest From Juventus And Leicester City

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to reports, Manchester United is very keen on Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné amid interest from Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Leicester City.

The Red Devils are looking to strenghten their midfield line and the Frenchman could just be the answer.

The 21-year-old came from Toulouse last year, Koné has participated in 29 games for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring 3 goals and providing one assist in all competitions.

Manu Koné

This was his first season in Germany and despite his team finished tenth in the Bundesliga, he managed to have a great performance this season bringing the attention of many clubs.

The Colombes born has a contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach valid until June 2025, but if claims are true this could be his last year at the German side.

The midfielder is currently thinking about his future overseas and Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick considers Koné a good inversion, the German is a big fan and has been looking at him for years now.

