Report: Manchester United Claimed To Be Preparing A New Offer Of 65 Million Euros For Lazio Midfielder

On Tuesday, reports from Italy claimed that Manchester United had made an initial offer of 55 million euros to Lazio for their star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As Paul Pogba is about to depart Old Trafford to continue his career in Juventus, the Red Devils plan to replace him with the Serbian player from Serie A Tim. But one thing is clear, money will have to be spent to do so.

sergej-milinkovic-savic.jfif

Italian Outlet Corriere della Sera report explained that Manchester United's offer of under 60 million euros does not satisfy Lazio President Claudio Lotito.

Lotito wants to keep Sergej Milinkovic, however, the president is still willing to hear more offers, it was claimed Lazio wants around 80 million euros for the Lleida born.

According to reports from outlet Quotidiano: Erik Ten Hag and company 'will reorganize to present a new proposal' raising the offer to 65 million euros.

But, then again ‘the feeling is that it will not be enough to change Lotito’s mind’, which could make the Old Trafford side rethink everything, meaning the ‘market strategies could change’.

