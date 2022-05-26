Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Forward Uruguayan Edison Cavani Has Another Team In The List Of Suitors To Play For Next Season

According to reports, Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could be linked to an Italian Seria A Tim side, as the Uruguayan is looking for a team elsewhere.

Cavani is out of contract this summer and is set to exit the Old Trafford side after a season where he underperformed Cristiano Ronaldo on his return, thus, spending most of the time in the bench

Also injuries did not make him any favour grounding him for couple months.

cavani

The Striker is interested in finding a new club and playing constantly again, having shown on his time in Manchester that he could be up to the expectations on any top league in Europe.

The 35-year-old is presumed to have several offers on the table for next month, with clubs in Italy, Spain and South America all very interested in reaching a deal for Cavani's services.

According to reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: A new team is interested in Edinson Cavani when he leaves Manchester United and that is Salernitana.

The President of the club has declared that they, indeed will make an effort to sign the forward.

The Salernitana president said: “It is a dream that we will try to realise, Sabatini gave me a list of names, but there is no one from Napoli."

“We want to put less strain on our coronaries; next season, we want to save ourselves with more tranquillity.”

Transfers

By Saul Escudero45 seconds ago
