Report: Manchester United Forward Uruguayan Edison Cavani Has Another Team In The List Of Suitors To Play For Next Season
According to reports, Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could be linked to an Italian Seria A Tim side, as the Uruguayan is looking for a team elsewhere.
Cavani is out of contract this summer and is set to exit the Old Trafford side after a season where he underperformed Cristiano Ronaldo on his return, thus, spending most of the time in the bench
Also injuries did not make him any favour grounding him for couple months.
The Striker is interested in finding a new club and playing constantly again, having shown on his time in Manchester that he could be up to the expectations on any top league in Europe.
The 35-year-old is presumed to have several offers on the table for next month, with clubs in Italy, Spain and South America all very interested in reaching a deal for Cavani's services.
According to reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: A new team is interested in Edinson Cavani when he leaves Manchester United and that is Salernitana.
The President of the club has declared that they, indeed will make an effort to sign the forward.
The Salernitana president said: “It is a dream that we will try to realise, Sabatini gave me a list of names, but there is no one from Napoli."
“We want to put less strain on our coronaries; next season, we want to save ourselves with more tranquillity.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon