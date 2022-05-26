Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Gives Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong An Ultimatum Following Erik Ten Hag's Rush To Sign Players

Since the appointment of new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, Frenkie De Jong has been heavily linked with the Old Trafford side.

The Dutch midfielder has shared some time with the 52-year-old back at Ajax, they know each other very well being the main reason the Red Devils want them reunited.

Multiple claims from Spain talk about Manchester United wanting the former Ajax player.

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong

They also stated that both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on De Jong services. La Liga side could get up to 70 million euros for the number 21.

According to outlet Mundo Deportivo today: The Red Devils are the best suitors to sign Frenkie De Jong.

On Wednesday, Xavi Hernandez stated the Star midfielder is a key player for his team, but he understands it all will depend on the economic situation of the club.

So far, the Netherlands International has said he wants to stay at Barcelona, but at the other hand there are doubts as he will be facing competition the upcoming season.

The Barcelona squad is well doted on midfielders that could steal De Jong's spot in the starting eleven in just a blink.

Erik Ten Hag has already put in contact with the Dutchman to explain his project and of course, the Arkel born would have a starring role in United's squad.

Manchester United needs to know as soon as posible De Jong's position as they can not wait any longer for him to decide whether or not he will move to England.

Claims from media Sport reported: The Red Devils have given Frenkie De Jong an ultimatum, if he nods to the opportunity of playing in the Premier League side, then Manchester United will look for another world-class midfielder.

Report: Manchester United Gives Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong An Ultimatum Following Erik Ten Hag's Rush To Sign Players

By Saul Escudero

